La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 135.0% Upside

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with ticker code (LJPC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 10.67. With the stocks previous close at 4.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 135.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.1 and the 200 day MA is 4.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $124m. Visit the company website at: http://lajollapharmaceutical.com

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.