L Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

L Brands found using ticker (LB) have now 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 15 and has a mean target at 30.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The day 50 moving average is 27.5 and the 200 day moving average is 18.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,781m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lb.com

L Brands operates as a specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories. The company offers its products under the Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O. Bigelow, and other brand names. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores; through its Websites; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of May 20, 2020, the company operated 2,897 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, as well as sold its brands through approximately 700 franchised locations and online worldwide. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands and changed its name to L Brands in March 2013. L Brands was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

