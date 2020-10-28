L Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.3% Downside

L Brands found using ticker (LB) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 31.54. With the stocks previous close at 34.76 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.41 while the 200 day moving average is 21.69. The market cap for the company is $9,493m. Find out more information at: http://www.lb.com

L Brands operates as a specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories. The company offers its products under the Victoria’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O. Bigelow, and other brand names. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores; through its Websites; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of May 20, 2020, the company operated 2,897 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, as well as sold its brands through approximately 700 franchised locations and online worldwide. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands and changed its name to L Brands in March 2013. L Brands was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

