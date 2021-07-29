L Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

L Brands found using ticker (LB) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 104 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 78.11. Now with the previous closing price of 77.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.33 and the 200 day moving average is 61.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,500m. Company Website: http://www.lb.com

L Brands operates as a specialty retailers of body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O. Bigelow, and other brand names. It operates approximately 1,750 Bath & Body Works stores in the United States and Canada, as well as online at BathandBodyWorks.com. In addition, the company has approximately 295 stores in 30 other countries operating under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. L Brands was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.