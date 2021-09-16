L Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

L Brands with ticker code (LB) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 104 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 78.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 80.07 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.4%. The day 50 moving average is 67.81 and the 200 day MA is 62.51. The company has a market cap of $21,159m. Find out more information at: http://www.lb.com

L Brands operates as a specialty retailers of body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O. Bigelow, and other brand names. It operates approximately 1,750 Bath & Body Works stores in the United States and Canada, as well as online at BathandBodyWorks.com. In addition, the company has approximately 295 stores in 30 other countries operating under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. L Brands was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.