KT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.4% Upside

KT Corporation found using ticker (KT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 13.5 with the average target price sitting at 13.5. Now with the previous closing price of 9.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.4%. The day 50 moving average is 10.06 and the 200 day moving average is 9.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,801m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kt.com

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, TV home shopping, digital contents distribution, information and communication technology platform consulting, digital music streaming, and downloading and online advertising; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services, and satellite services; sells handsets and miscellaneous telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, PCS distribution, satellite broadcasting, cloud system implementation, network installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, residential building development and supply, sports group management, music contents investment, technology business finance, software development and supply, foreign investment, and electronic communication businesses. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 21,922,000 mobile subscribers and 8.4 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn