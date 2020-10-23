KT Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.9% Upside

KT Corporation found using ticker (KT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.5 and 13.5 with the average target price sitting at 13.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.9%. The day 50 moving average is 9.82 while the 200 day moving average is 9.81. The market cap for the company is $4,959m. Company Website: http://www.kt.com

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, TV home shopping, digital content distribution, information and communication technology platform consulting, digital music streaming, and downloading and online advertising; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network, and satellite services; sells handsets and telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, PCS distribution, satellite broadcasting, cloud system implementation, network installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, sports group management, music contents investment, technology business finance, foreign investment, and electronic communication businesses. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 21,922,000 mobile subscribers and 8.4 million IPTV subscribers. KT Corporation has a strategic agreement with Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited for the operation of the data center and cloud service business. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

