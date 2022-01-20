Kronos Worldwide Inc found using ticker (KRO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 16 and has a mean target at 16. With the stocks previous close at 15.42 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.67 while the 200 day moving average is 14.5. The company has a market cap of $1,773m. Find out more information at: https://kronostio2.com

The potential market cap would be $1,839m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kronos Worldwide produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide is a subsidiary of Valhi