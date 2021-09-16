Twitter
Kronos Worldwide Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.3% Upside

Kronos Worldwide Inc found using ticker (KRO) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 15 and has a mean target at 15.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The day 50 moving average is 13.09 and the 200 day moving average is 14.97. The company has a market cap of $1,539m. Visit the company website at: http://kronostio2.com

Kronos Worldwide produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide is a subsidiary of Valhi

