Kronos Worldwide Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

Kronos Worldwide Inc with ticker code (KRO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16 and has a mean target at 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.04 while the 200 day moving average is 15.64. The company has a market cap of $2,026m. Company Website: https://kronostio2.com

The potential market cap would be $2,074m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kronos Worldwide produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide operates as a subsidiary of Valhi