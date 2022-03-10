Twitter
Kronos Worldwide Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Kronos Worldwide Inc found using ticker (KRO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.65 and the 200 day MA is 14.07. The company has a market cap of $1,666m. Visit the company website at: https://kronostio2.com

The potential market cap would be $1,943m based on the market concensus.

Kronos Worldwide produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various productsluding paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide is a subsidiary of Valhi

