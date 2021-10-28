Kronos Worldwide Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Kronos Worldwide Inc with ticker code (KRO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 15.5. With the stocks previous close at 13.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.84 and the 200 day moving average is 14.45. The company has a market cap of $1,495m. Company Website: http://kronostio2.com

Kronos Worldwide, produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, is a subsidiary of Valhi,