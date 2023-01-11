Kronos Worldwide Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.1% Downside

Kronos Worldwide Inc found using ticker (KRO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.54 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.1%. The day 50 moving average is 9.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.67. The company has a market cap of $1,288m. Find out more information at: https://kronostio2.com

The potential market cap would be $1,222m based on the market concensus.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.