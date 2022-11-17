Kronos Worldwide Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

Kronos Worldwide Inc found using ticker (KRO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 8 with a mean TP of 9.67. Now with the previous closing price of 10.14 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.06 and the 200 day MA is 14.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,135m. Visit the company website at: https://kronostio2.com

The potential market cap would be $1,082m based on the market concensus.

Kronos Worldwide produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide operates as a subsidiary of Valhi