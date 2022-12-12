Kromek Group wins two contracts totalling £1.5m for nuclear security products 

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a leading developer of radiation and bio-detection technology solutions for the advanced imaging and CBRN detection segments, has announced that it has secured two contracts, totalling £1.5m, for the supply of its D3M and D3S-based nuclear security products. Delivery will commence immediately and the revenue will be received in Kromek’s current financial year.

Both contracts have been secured with Kromek distribution and procurement partners, and are to supply European government end-users.

Kromek’s nuclear security products help guard against the threat of nuclear terrorism, accidents and the illicit movement of nuclear materials. The contracts are for Kromek’s D3M, D3 static node and networking capability for these detectors. The D3M is a high-performance combined gamma/neutron personal radiation detector that is wearable, unobtrusive, hands-free and continuously scans for radiation. Kromek’s networked static radiation detection node, which is based on the Group’s D3S technology, is a small static unit designed for radiation monitoring that can easily be deployed discreetly with continuous power and communication in challenging environments. This complete solution enables real time monitoring and early warning capability providing actionable intelligence that can be rapidly deployed.