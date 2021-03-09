Kromek Group awarded Nuclear Detection contract worth a minimum of $960,000

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, has announced that it has been awarded a contract worth a minimum of $960,000 in the Nuclear Detection segment, of which approximately $150,000 will be realised in the current financial year.

The Group will receive $260,000 to customise its CZT detector platform for integration into a new radiation detection product that will be available in Asia. This development work will commence immediately and be completed by the end of this calendar year. The Group will then supply the customised platform under a three-year contract, which is worth a minimum of $700,000.