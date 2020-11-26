Kroger Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Kroger Company (The) with ticker code (KR) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 26 with a mean TP of 36.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day MA is 32.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.62. The market cap for the company is $25,026m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thekrogerco.com

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provides grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,567 fuel centers. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated 2,757 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. has a strategic partnership with Ocado Solutions to construct three new customer fulfillment centers in the Great Lakes, Pacific Northwest, and West regions. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.