Kroger Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Kroger Company (The) found using ticker (KR) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 26 and has a mean target at 36.34. Now with the previous closing price of 32.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.74 while the 200 day moving average is 33.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,677m. Find out more information at: http://www.thekrogerco.com

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provides grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,567 fuel centers. As of March 25, 2020, the company operated 2,757 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. has a strategic partnership with Ocado Solutions to construct three new customer fulfillment centers in the Great Lakes, Pacific Northwest, and West regions. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

