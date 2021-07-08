Twitter
Kroger Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Kroger Company (The) found using ticker (KR) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 46 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 38.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day MA is 38.1 and the 200 day MA is 35.7. The company has a market cap of $28,126m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thekrogerco.com

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,596 fuel centers. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 2,742 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

