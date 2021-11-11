Kroger Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Kroger Company (The) found using ticker (KR) now have 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 42.53. Now with the previous closing price of 41.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,582m. Company Website: http://www.thekrogerco.com

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,596 fuel centers. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 2,742 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.