Kroger Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.6% Downside

Kroger Company (The) with ticker code (KR) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 64 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 51.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.71 this would imply there is a potential downside of -7.6%. The 50 day MA is 46.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.67. The market cap for the company is $40,177m. Company Website: https://www.thekrogerco.com

The potential market cap would be $37,126m based on the market concensus.

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandiseluding apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,596 fuel centers. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 2,742 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

