Kroger Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.1% Downside

Kroger Company (The) with ticker code (KR) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of 'Hold'. The target price ranges between 56 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 45.27. Now with the previous closing price of 47.71 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.1%. The day 50 moving average is 43.81 and the 200 day MA is 40.77. The market cap for the company is $34,660m.

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,596 fuel centers. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 2,742 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.