KRM22 acquisition of Trading Technologies International completes

KRM22 plc, (LON:KRM) the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, has announced that further to the announcement on 1 November 2021, the acquisition of Trading Technologies International, Inc. (“TT”) by 7RIDGE Investments 3 LP (“7RIDGE”) has now completed.

The Company will in due course provide a further update with regards to the proposed subscription by 7RIDGE or its nominee for 25 per cent of the enlarged ordinary share capital of the Company at 53 pence per share to raise approximately £4.7 million in aggregate.

KRM22 is a closed-ended investment company which listed on AIM on 30 April 2018. The Company has been established with the objective of creating value for its investors through the investment in, and subsequent growth and development of, target companies in the technology and software sector, with a focus on risk management in capital markets.

Through its investments and the Global Risk Platform, KRM22 helps capital market companies reduce the cost and complexity of risk management. The Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms’ market, compliance, operations and technology risk challenges and to manage their entire enterprise risk profile.