Kraton Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -32.4% Downside

Kraton Corporation with ticker code (KRA) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 8 with a mean TP of 20.5. With the stocks previous close at 30.34 this would indicate that there is a downside of -32.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.09. The market cap for the company is $952m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kraton.com

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging, industrial, and road making applications. This segment also provides tall oil fatty acids; tall oil rosin; distilled tall oil; tall oil pitch; and rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket, as well as produces insoluble maleic-based tackifiers. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives; and dimer acids and terpene fractions for fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, mining fluids, coatings, metalworking fluids, and lubricants. It sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn