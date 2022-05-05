Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -28.8% Downside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. with ticker code (KOS) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.36 and 3.73 calculating the mean target price we have 5.14. With the stocks previous close at 7.22 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -28.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.53 and the 200 day moving average is 4.14. The market cap for the company is $3,393m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $2,416m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.