Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. with ticker code (KOS) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 7.9 with the average target price sitting at 10.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The day 50 moving average is 6.87 and the 200 day MA is 6.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,611m. Find out more information at: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,510m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.