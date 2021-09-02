Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.7% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.8 and 2.4 calculating the mean target price we have 4.43. With the stocks previous close at 2.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 87.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.23 while the 200 day moving average is 2.89. The company has a market cap of $968m. Find out more information at: http://www.kosmosenergy.com

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.