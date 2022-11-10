Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.47 and 4.23 calculating the mean target price we have 7.64. Now with the previous closing price of 7.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The day 50 moving average is 6.17 and the 200 day MA is 6.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,954m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,104m based on the market concensus.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.