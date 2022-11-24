Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.3% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. with ticker code (KOS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 7.9 and has a mean target at 9.71. With the stocks previous close at 6.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 47.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.39. The market cap for the company is $2,922m. Company Website: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,306m based on the market concensus.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.