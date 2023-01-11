Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.8% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 7.9 calculating the average target price we see 9.63. Now with the previous closing price of 6.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.8%. The day 50 moving average is 6.32 while the 200 day moving average is 6.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,145m. Company Website: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,460m based on the market concensus.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.