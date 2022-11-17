Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 7.9 with the average target price sitting at 9.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The 50 day MA is 6.18 and the 200 day moving average is 6.33. The market cap for the company is $3,041m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,248m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.