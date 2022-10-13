Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.0% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.84 and 4.39 and has a mean target at 7.56. With the stocks previous close at 5.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.2 and the 200 day moving average is 6.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,657m. Company Website: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $3,482m based on the market concensus.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.