Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.98 and 3.97 calculating the average target price we see 6.56. Now with the previous closing price of 6.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.44. The market cap for the company is $2,751m. Find out more information at: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $2,855m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.