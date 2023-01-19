Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 7.9 with the average target price sitting at 9.79. With the stocks previous close at 7.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.39 and the 200 day MA is 6.51. The company has a market cap of $3,497m. Company Website: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $4,492m based on the market concensus.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.