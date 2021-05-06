Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.7% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. with ticker code (KOS) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 2.85 calculating the mean target price we have 3.48. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1,187m. Find out more information at: http://www.kosmosenergy.com

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.