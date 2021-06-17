Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. with ticker code (KOS) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.25 and 2.9 calculating the mean target price we have 3.77. With the stocks previous close at 3.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.12 while the 200 day moving average is 2.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,408m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kosmosenergy.com

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.