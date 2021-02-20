Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.1% Downside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. with ticker code (KOS) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 1.5 and has a mean target at 2.8. Now with the previous closing price of 2.92 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,103m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kosmosenergy.com

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.