Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -28.4% Downside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.21 and 3.94 and has a mean target at 5.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.11 this would imply there is a potential downside of -28.4%. The day 50 moving average is 7.02 while the 200 day moving average is 4.51. The company has a market cap of $3,443m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kosmosenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $2,465m based on the market concensus.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.