Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.9% Downside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.67 and 1.71 with the average target price sitting at 2.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.03 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -13.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.34 and the 200 day moving average is 2.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,185m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kosmosenergy.com

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

