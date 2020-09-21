Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.0% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. with ticker code (KOS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 1.4 and has a mean target at 2.47. With the stocks previous close at 1.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 93.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.45 and the 200 day moving average is 1.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $531m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kosmosenergy.com

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn