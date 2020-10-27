Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.7% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 1.4 with the average target price sitting at 2.47. Now with the previous closing price of 1.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 85.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.13 and the 200 day moving average is 1.52. The market cap for the company is $486m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kosmosenergy.com

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

