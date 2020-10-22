Kosmos Energy Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 116.7% Upside

Kosmos Energy Ltd. found using ticker (KOS) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 1.4 calculating the average target price we see 2.47. Now with the previous closing price of 1.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 116.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.5. The market cap for the company is $462m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kosmosenergy.com

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company’s primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn