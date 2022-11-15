Kosmos Energy Ltd 21.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy Ltd with ticker (LON:KOS) now has a potential upside of 21.8% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 735 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Kosmos Energy Ltd share price of 575 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 21.8%. Trading has ranged between 2 (52 week low) and 575 (52 week high) with an average of 3,664 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,049,927,541.



Kosmos Energy Ltd. is a full cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, which is focused across the Atlantic Margins. The Company’s key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the United States Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The Company operates through four segments: Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania/Senegal and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The West Cape Three Points (WCTP) Block and Deepwater Tano (DT) Block are located within the Tano Basin, offshore Ghana. This basin contains a petroleum system. The EG-21, EG-24, S, and W blocks are located in the southern part of the Gulf of Guinea, in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. It has approximately 10,000 square kilometers of three dimensional (3D) seismic over the blocks. The C8 and C12 blocks are located on the western margin of the Mauritania Salt Basin offshore Mauritania and range in water depths from approximately 100-3,000 meters.







