Korn Ferry – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Korn Ferry found using ticker (KFY) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 34.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The 50 day MA is 30.17 and the 200 day MA is 29.55. The market cap for the company is $1,738m. Find out more information at: http://www.kornferry.com

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, and leadership development, as well as rewards and benefits to assist clients. In addition, the company provides RPO, project recruitment, and individual professional search and outsource recruiting solutions. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn