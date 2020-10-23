Korn Ferry – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.8% Upside

Korn Ferry found using ticker (KFY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 30 with a mean TP of 34.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,708m. Company Website: http://www.kornferry.com

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, and leadership development, as well as rewards and benefits to assist clients. In addition, the company provides RPO, project recruitment, and individual professional search and outsource recruiting solutions. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

