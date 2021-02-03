Korn Ferry – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Korn Ferry with ticker code (KFY) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 62 and 37 with a mean TP of 49.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The 50 day MA is 45.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,608m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kornferry.com

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, and leadership development, as well as rewards and benefits to assist clients. In addition, the company provides RPO, project recruitment, and individual professional search and outsource recruiting solutions. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.