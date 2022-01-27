Korn Ferry – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.1% Upside

Korn Ferry with ticker code (KFY) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 116 and 89 with the average target price sitting at 102.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.28 while the 200 day moving average is 71.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,598m. Find out more information at: https://www.kornferry.com

The potential market cap would be $5,471m based on the market concensus.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, project recruitment, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers an artificial intelligence machine-learning platform to identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviours needed to generate insight and recommend action. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.