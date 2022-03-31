Korn Ferry – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.4% Upside

Korn Ferry with ticker code (KFY) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 118 and 83 calculating the mean target price we have 97.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.4%. The 50 day MA is 65.86 and the 200 day moving average is 71.24. The market cap for the company is $3,579m. Company Website: https://www.kornferry.com

The potential market cap would be $5,131m based on the market concensus.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, project recruitment, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers an artificial intelligence machine-learning platform to identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviours needed to generate insight and recommend action. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.