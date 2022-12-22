Korn Ferry – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Korn Ferry with ticker code (KFY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 72 and 61 calculating the mean target price we have 65. Now with the previous closing price of 50.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.43. The company has a market cap of $2,725m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kornferry.com

The potential market cap would be $3,541m based on the market concensus.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.