Korn Ferry – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

Korn Ferry found using ticker (KFY) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 64 calculating the average target price we see 73.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.6%. The 50 day MA is 52.37 and the 200 day moving average is 59.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,021m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kornferry.com

The potential market cap would be $3,915m based on the market concensus.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.